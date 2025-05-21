web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Monsoon: Above normal rainfall expected this year, says NDMA

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday said that it had forecast about the ongoing heatwave three months ago.

“Above normal rainfall is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and other areas in this monsoon season,” a representative of the NDMA informed the Climate Change Committee of the Senate in a session today.

He said each year the country sustains around four billion dollars owing to the climate change.

NDMA informed the climate change committee more rainfall is expected than the routine in the monsoon season from June 30 to September 15.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to receive 15 to 30 percent more rainfall, Punjab 50 to 60% more rain while over 70 to 80 percent more rainfall is likely in Baluchistan, which is drastically above the normal rainfall in the region,” NDMA official said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.