Monsoon active as widespread rainfall likely from weekend: PMD

KARACHI: Various parts of the port city received early morning drizzle on Saturday ahead of the monsoon rain forecast from July 15 to 17, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted moderate first spell of monsoon in Karachi with 10 mm to 22 mm rainfall.

The Met Office has also issued an alert about widespread rainfall in Balochistan including Quetta. The coastal belt of the province likely to receive heavy rainfall with gusty winds.

Earlier, the PMD had forecast rain-wind/thundershower in upper and central parts of country from the weekend.

Met Office informed that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate northeastern parts of the country from weekend and under its influence rain-wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls at time) is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah from Saturday evening or night to Wednesday.

Rain-wind-thundershowers (with few heavy falls at time) is expected in Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurrum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan from Sunday evening or night to Wednesday, the met office said.

Rain or wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan in southern Punjab, Sibbi, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan in Balochistan, Sukkar, Jaccobabad, Tharparkar, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas in Sindh from Monday evening or night to Wednesday, according to the PMD.

Heavy rains may generate flash flooding and trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, according to the met office.

The PMD also warned against likely urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad on Monday and Tuesday.

The three-month monsoon season from July to September will saw an unexpected increase in rainfall in the south and north Punjab and Sindh, said the Met Office. The likely rainfall during July – September is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.