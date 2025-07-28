Flash floods alert issued as PMD forecasts intense monsoon rains

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast an intensification of monsoon rains, accompanied by wind and thundershowers, across the country starting today, July 28, 2025.

This fresh spell is expected to bring widespread precipitation, with potential for heavy falls in various regions.

According to the Met Office, weak monsoon currents are consistently penetrating the upper and central parts of Pakistan and are expected to strengthen further. A fresh westerly wave is also anticipated to enter the country tomorrow, July 29, 2025, which will further reinforce the weather system and extend the duration and coverage of rainfall.

The PMD has issued an impact-based advisory, warning that heavy rains may trigger flash floods in local nullahs and streams across the country. There is also a significant risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas of major cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sialkot, particularly from tonight (July 28) to July 31.

Furthermore, landslides and mudslides are highly probable, which could lead to road closures in vulnerable hilly areas. These include parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat, and Kashmir during the forecast period.

The public, especially travelers and tourists, are strongly advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and to stay continuously updated on the latest weather conditions. This is crucial to prevent any untoward situations given the severe weather predictions. All concerned authorities have been urged to remain alert and ensure all precautionary measures are in place to mitigate any risks or disruptions that may arise.

The current monsoon season has already exacted a heavy toll, with over 270 lives lost nationwide due to rain-related incidents since June 26. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and PMD are monitoring the situation closely and providing regular updates.