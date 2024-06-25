Monsoon warning: NDMA issues alert as heavy rains to lash Karachi

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a comprehensive monsoon forecast for the month of July, ARY News reported.

According to the weather outlook, central and northern Punjab as well as southern Sindh likely to get above normal rainfall during the month of July.

For Sindh, the NDMA said Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Larkana and Sukkur districts are expected to receive 30-75 millimeters of rainfall in the month of July. These same areas are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the second and fourth week of the month.

Karachi may receive 50 millimeters of rainfall in the first week of July, 75mm in second week and 25-35 mm rain in third week.

It further said that the port city likely to receive 45-75mm rainfall in the last week of July. The NDMA warned of potential flooding in the metropolis.

“Additionally, citizens are advised to take extreme precautionary measures, such as staying away from electric poles and weak infrastructure, and refraining from driving or walking in waterways,” the statement said.