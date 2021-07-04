Monsoon rain spell in Karachi to begin from mid-July: met office

KARACHI: Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Sunday said the monsoon rain spell in the city is expected to begin from mid-July, ARY NEWS reported.

“The monsoon rains spell will begin from July 15,” the met office forecasted while predicting that the city would witness partial cloudy weather on Sunday (today).

It said that the current temperature in the city is at 31 degree centigrade and the winds are blowing at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has written a letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, urging all stakeholders to work jointly in a bid to avert last year’s tragic incidents during heavy rainfall in Karachi ahead of fresh monsoon spell.

In a letter written on June 16, the governor shared how heavy rainfall in Karachi last year led to tragic incidents and asked Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah being the executive head of the province to mobilize all concerned institutions.

“Saving the lives of the citizens is among the top priority of the government,” he said.

Imran Ismail said that cleaning of nullahs and removal of encroachment alongside them on the Supreme Court’s order will help in taking concrete measures to avert last year’s situation.

“K-Electric, HESCO, and SEPCO have been directed to take necessary measures ahead of monsoon spell in Karachi and avoid load shedding during the rain,” he said.

The governor further shared that cantonment boards have also been directed to deal with rain-related issues. “It is time for all stakeholders to work jointly,” he said while assuring complete support in this regard from the federal government.