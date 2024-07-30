Monsoon rain spell to persist till tomorrow: Met Office

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rainfall with thunderstorm in Karachi today under the influence of a monsoon system, ARY News reported.

A cloudy weather prevails in the city and light to heavy rainfall is expected in various areas of the metropolis, according to the weather report.

The ongoing monsoon spell of rainfall will persist until tomorrow with breaks.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that the rainfall is expected during the daytime today.

Maximum temperature in Karachi will likely range between 32 to 34-degree Celsius with 75 percent humidity. The westerly winds blowing at 10 kilometers per hour speed, according to the weather report.

Chief Meteorologist said that the sea breeze has lower speed owing to the presence of the low pressure in the Arabian Sea. “The sea winds could restore by the evening or night tomorrow,” he added.

Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecast rainfall in Karachi and several other districts of Sindh with entry of a robust system of monsoon winds in Sindh on Monday.

The forecast stated that various districts of Sindh will receive rain until July 30 (today).

Rain is expected in Karachi, Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Chhore, Padidan, Mohen Jo Daro, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu until July 30th with occasional gaps. Heavy falls also expected in some areas.