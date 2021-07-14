Monsoon rain lashes Karachi in another wet spell

KARACHI: The city has started receiving another bout of monsoon rainfall on Wednesday afternoon, ARY News reported.

It was raining in different areas of the metropolis receiving light or heavy rainfall while drizzling at some places, according to reports.

The city’s Defence, I.I.Chundrigar Road and adjacent areas, Saddar, Clifton, Bath Island, Gulshan Iqbal, Orangi Town and Landhi areas being lashed by downpour.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had in a weather report earlier forecast rain, wind or thunder-storm with a few moderate to heavy falls in all districts of lower Sindh till Friday and central and upper Sindh till Saturday.

Moist monsoon currents from North Arabian Sea continue to penetrate into lower Sindh, according to the weather report.

Persistent rain may create water logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Nawabshah districts of Sindh during the period, the met office warned.

Concerned district administrations were advised to take necessary steps to avoid urban flooding in these areas.

Earlier rainfall that started in Karachi on early morning Monday lashed several parts of the port city.

Hyderabad, Thatta, Sanghar, Dighri, Sujawal, Mirpur Bathoro, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tharparkar also received rain with heavy falls at some places.

The rainfall submerged low-lying areas while causing power outages at several places after the power feeders tripped.