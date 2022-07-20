Monsoon rains: ECP decides to postpone LG polls in Sindh

KARACHI: The second phase of local government elections in Sindh are likely to be delayed amid heavy monsoon rains prediction by Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) from July 24, ARY News reported.

A well-placed source informed ARY News that the local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions are likely to be delayed by next month owing to heavy showers prediction in lower Sindh by the Met Department.

The development came after the PPP-led Sindh government urged the election commission to postpone LG polls by August due to monsoon rains and Muharram-ul-Haram.

The ECP will issue notification tomorrow, they said.

Meanwhile, the electoral body will also issue its reserved verdict regarding the postponement of the second phase of LG polls in Sindh tomorrow (Thursday) on a petition of MQM.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has sought a restraining order from the Supreme Court against second phase of the local government elections in Sindh

The second phase of the LG polls in Sindh was scheduled for July 24. Voting would take place in a total of 16 districts in Hyderabad and Karachi divisions of the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the top political parties had agreed to ask the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to delay local government elections in Sindh.

The political parties that have agreed to defer local government elections included Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The consensus among the parties emerged during a meeting of the steering committee on changes in local government act in the province.

