Monsoon rains killed 591 people across Pakistan since July 1: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: Torrential rains claimed at least 306 lives and injured 591 persons in separate rain-related incidents across the country from July 1 to September 3, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in its report on Monday.

The disaster management authority elaborated on the devastation caused by continued wet spells, which resulted in a great loss of lives, properties, crops and livestock since the beginning of the monsoon season.

According to the report, the highest number of casualties was reported in Punjab, 114, while the total number of deaths caused by the devastating rains in KP was recorded at 88.

Subsequently, torrential rains claimed at least 61 and 31 lives in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, respectively.

The NDMA’s report highlights the widespread devastation caused by the rains, including the destruction of 23416 properties. The flooding has also impacted over 44 kilometres of roads and 35 bridges nationwide.

Meanwhile, rainfall with thunderstorm expected in Karachi tomorrow (Wednesday) as a monsoon weather system likely to enter in eastern parts of Sindh today, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department that maximum temperature in Karachi today likely to soar to 34 degrees Celsius, while the current temperature stands at 29 degrees Celsius.

Cief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz has said that the monsoon spell enter in Sindh today, likely to bring heavy rain in the province. There is no possibility of torrential rain in Karachi though, he added.

There is a high chance of rain in suburbs, while there may be moderate to light rain in some areas of the city, official said.

Rainfall is also expected in Sindh’s Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Dadu, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Khairpur, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas and adjoining areas with occasional gaps.

Balochistan’s Kalat, Quetta, and other districts will receive rain-wind or thundershower till 04th September with occasional gaps.