KARACHI: Much-awaited monsoon rains lashed Karachi, with heavy downpours reported across most parts of the city, ARY News reported.

The spell initially started in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Manghopir, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal before intense rains swept across the entire metropolis.

Heavy downpours were recorded in North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Nooriabad, and near M-9 Kathore.

Meanwhile, light rainfall was reported in PECHS, Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Nursery, Chanesar Goth, Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road, and Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The arrival of the rain was accompanied by immediate power outages. As many as 100 K-Electric feeders tripped, leaving large swathes of the city—including Gulshan-e-Maymar and Manghopir—without electricity.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the monsoon system entered Karachi from the Kirthar Mountains, bringing strong winds and localized heavy downpours.