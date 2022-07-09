Monsoon rains: PDMA orders district administration to stay alert

KARACHI: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued orders to the district administration to stay alert to cope with the emergency situation during monsoon rains, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) directed the district administration to contact the emergency centre in case untoward situation.

PDMA officers also visited affected locations post-heavy rainfall and inspected the dewatering pumps. The authority assured the provision of maximum assistance to the concerned institutions.

Weather forecast

Met Office has forecast rainfall in Islamabad, Lahore and other districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the Eid holidays.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that monsoon currents are penetrating in the country, which may strengthen in the country during the weekend (09th/10th July).

Under the influence of this weather system more rainfall is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Peshawar and other districts of KP, Lahore, Rawalpindi and other districts of Punjab from Saturday (today) to Tuesday (12th July) with occasional gaps.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha on 9th & 10th July, according to the report.

Karachi and other districts of Sindh including Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, and Balochistan’s Quetta, Kalat, Lasbela and other districts will likely to receive rainfall today.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot on today and tomorrow (Eidul Adha day).

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella during the period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu.

The Met Office has advised travellers and tourists to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

It has also advised all concerned authorities to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the Eid Holidays.

Comments