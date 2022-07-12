Monsoon rains: Section 144 imposed in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Tuesday imposed section 144 in the province amid forecasts of more heavy rains, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, under section 144, people will not be allowed to go for picnic at rivers, dams and other water bodies.

Swimming in rivers and water streams will also be banned, it said, adding that the ban will remain in place for a period of one month.

Moreover, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday provided relief goods to the province.

Amongst the items, family tents and de-watering pumps have been included to assist the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan in providing relief to the rain affectees.

It is pertinent to mention here that rains in Balochistan and Sindh have exceeded the 30-year record in July this year and the month is not even over yet.

The death toll in Balochistan’s torrential rains and subsequent flash floods climbed to 57 after four more bodies were recovered.

