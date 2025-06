Monsoon Spell: Surjani Town received maximum rainfall in Karachi

KARACHI: Surjani Town received maximum rain of 78mm and Saddar minimum 5mm in the first spell of monsoon rainfall in Karachi from June 26 to June 30.

The Met Office released statistics of the rainfall in parts of Karachi after the first monsoon rain spell began from the Thursday night.

According to the figures Surjani Town received maximum rain 78mm rain in the city.

Saadi Town received (58mm), Gulshan Hadeed (56mm), Shara-e-Faisal and North Karachi (45mm each) Gulshan Maymar (42mm), University Road (39mm), Jinnah Terminal (37mm), Orangi Town (35mm), DHA (34mm), Nazimabad (31mm), Mosamiat (29mm) Keamari (28mm), Korangi (27mm), Masroor Base (17mm) and Gadap (08mm).

In last 24 hours sporadic rainfall reported in Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Sindh with strong winds and thunderstorm.

Maximum rainfall reported at Sheikhupura 35mm and Attock 34mm, while Gujranwala and Hafizabad received 24mm and 22mm rain respectively.