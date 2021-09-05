Monsoon system over Sindh dissipated, says Met Office

KARACHI: The the monsoon system, which brought rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh has now dissipated, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement.

Met Office on Sunday predicted a cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the city. The minimum temperature in the city will remain 24.7 Celsius with 85 percent humidity. The maximum temperature will remain between 32 to 34 degree Celsius.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh province.

Yesterday light to moderate rain with isolated heavy falls occurred in southern districts of the province. Maximum rainfall measured in Gulshan-e-Hadid 75mm, Quaidabad 28.5, Nazimabad 11.4, North Karachi 11, PAF Faisal Base 06, Saadi Town 5.8, PAF Masroor Base 05, Orangi town 2.8, Jinnah Terminal 2.4, University Road 2.2, in Karachi, while Thatta received 05mm and Hyderabad 01mm rainfall.