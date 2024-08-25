Monsoon system to bring heavy rains to Pakistan

A powerful new monsoon system is set to enter Pakistan today, bringing heavy rains across Punjab and Sindh until August 29, as reported by ARY News.

Heavy rainfall is expected across Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Islamkot, Mithi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Matiari, Sanghar, and Sukkur, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Naushahro Feroze may experience strong winds, intermittent showers, and possibly severe thunderstorms, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

In Southeast Sindh, heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, disrupt daily life, and cause damage to weak infrastructure such as mud houses, walls, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels, with potential road closures.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has also warned fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea between August 27 and 30 due to the possibility of rough waters. In anticipation of the heavy rainfall, Karachi has declared a state of emergency, cancelled all municipal staff leaves, and Mayor Murtaza Wahab has instructed municipal services to remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a fresh alert for more monsoon rains in Punjab from today. Heavy rains are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rahim Yar Khan, with the potential for flooding in D.G. Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur divisions.

Other regions, including Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Kohat, Orakzai, Hangu, Waziristan, and Kurram, are also expected to receive rain, with varying intensities, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

In Balochistan, areas like Barkhan, Musakhail, Loralai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Nasirabad, Jafarabad, Lasbela, Khuzdar, and surrounding regions may see thunderstorms and rain in some places. In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms at scattered locations.