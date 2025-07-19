PDMA warns of flooding, landslides as monsoon hits KP hard

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted continued monsoon rains across most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 20 to 25, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Heavy rainfall is expected in the upper districts, including Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, and Battagram.

Rain is also likely in Buner, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan.

In addition, the tribal districts of Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Waziristan, Orakzai, as well as Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Haripur are expected to receive rain.

Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu, and Kurram may experience thunderstorms and rainfall during this period.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of potential landslides in mountainous areas and flooding in local streams and rivers.

PDMA has issued an alert to all district administrations to take precautionary measures in advance.

Earlier, widespread rains wreaked havoc in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces leaving at least 30 persons dead in Punjab and seven in KP in various rain-related incidents.

Heavy rainfall in Lahore since last night submerged several areas of the provincial capital city as main traffic arteries drowned under the rainwater.

Around 10 people killed across the city in fatal incidents of electrocution and falling rooftops during the downpour that started at 9:10 PM on Tuesday night.

Two children, 15-year-old Awais and 13-year-old Esha died in an electrocution incident in Harbanspura of Lahore.

Separately, five persons of a family died and two injured when a rooftop collapsed at Muridwal in Thokar Niaz Beg, while three others died and scores were injured as a roof caved in in Raiwind.

Moreover, seven persons lost their lives in various incidents of roof collapse in Faisalabad.

Three people died each in Bahawalnagar and Okara in rain-related incidents, two at Pakpatan and one each in Sahiwal and Arifwala, according to reports.