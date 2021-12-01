Moomal Khalid awes social media with her latest viral pictures

Moomal Khalid looked drop-dead gorgeous in her new pictures on her Instagram page and they have gone viral.

The Rang Laaga star is seen posing for the pictures in a pink suit and a smile on her face. She used a heart emoji as the picture gallery’s caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moomalkhalid (@moomalkhalid11)

The two-picture gallery got thousands of likes from the users of the picture and video-sharing social media application.

The talented celebrity’s work in several projects namely Jaane Kyun, Rang Laaga, Guriya Rani and Tum Yaad Aaye has met with high praise.

Moomal Khalid, who has millions of followers on Instagram, keeps the fans updated by posting pictures of her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moomalkhalid (@moomalkhalid11)

It is to be mentioned that the actor got severely injured while her fiance Shahzaib Magsi died in an unfortunate road accident on their way to the Karachi airport back in 2015. She got admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital.

The collision was so disastrous that it left the car in ruins. The driving side of the car got completely ripped away.

She went on to make a full recovery from the severe injuries.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!