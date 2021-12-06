House on moon?: Picture of cube-shaped structure goes viral

A viral picture of a mysterious cube-shaped structure found on the far side of the moon during an expedition has surprised researchers.

The viral picture was captured by the Yutu-2 rover on the northern horizon on the far side of the moon.

Andrew Jones, who is covering the Chinese space program, took to micro-blogging social media application Twitter to share the pictures on his profile.

Ah. We have an update from Yutu-2 on the lunar far side, including an image of a cubic shape on the northern horizon ~80m away from the rover in Von Kármán crater. Referred to as “神秘小屋” (“mystery house”), the next 2-3 lunar days will be spent getting closer to check it out. pic.twitter.com/LWPZoWN05I — Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) December 3, 2021

The journalist denied that the object was an obelisk or something related to aliens.

So yeah, it’s not an obelisk or aliens, but certainly something to check out, and hard to discern much from the image. But large boulders (right) are sometimes excavated by impacts, as seen by the Chang’e-3 mission, which launched 8 years ago on Dec 1. [CNSA/CLEP] pic.twitter.com/ifOIFr4oQI — Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) December 3, 2021

The discovery took of the weird cube-looking has baffled the situation.

The situation will get more clear once the Yutu-2 rover takes further pictures while getting close to it.

