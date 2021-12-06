Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Web Desk

House on moon?: Picture of cube-shaped structure goes viral

A viral picture of a mysterious cube-shaped structure found on the far side of the moon during an expedition has surprised researchers.

The viral picture was captured by the Yutu-2 rover on the northern horizon on the far side of the moon.

Andrew Jones, who is covering the Chinese space program, took to micro-blogging social media application Twitter to share the pictures on his profile.

The journalist denied that the object was an obelisk or something related to aliens.

The discovery took of the weird cube-looking has baffled the situation.

The situation will get more clear once the Yutu-2 rover takes further pictures while getting close to it.

