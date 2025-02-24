Is Moon Knight season 2 on the horizon? Here’s what we know so far

Marvel Studios TV Head, Brad Winderbaum, recently shared an update on the future of Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac and whether fans can expect a second season.

The highly praised Disney+ series, which debuted in 2022, saw Oscar Isaac in the iconic role of Marc Spector, a character who quickly became a fan favorite.

While discussing upcoming projects, including Daredevil: Born Again, Winderbaum revealed that Moon Knight Season 2 is not currently in the works.

He explained that the first season was part of Marvel’s strategy to introduce characters who would eventually connect to future storylines.

“We’re making shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television.”

Although Winderbaum expressed a desire to bring Moon Knight back, he confirmed that the character will still play a role in the Marvel universe moving forward.

Oscar Isaac, who captivated audiences with his portrayal of Moon Knight, has also expressed interest in returning to the role.

In early 2024, he mentioned his hopes of joining the Midnight Suns project, which could provide an exciting opportunity to see Moon Knight team up with other heroes.

Speaking at Comic-Con in Abu Dhabi, Oscar Isaac hinted that exploring Moon Knight within a team dynamic could be a thrilling next step for the character.

Despite fans’ ongoing requests for Moon Knight Season 2, it seems that Oscar Isaac’s character will have to find his place in future Marvel projects rather than in a standalone season.

Read More: Henry Cavill rumored to join Marvel Cinematic Universe

In other Marvel-related news, a rumor is circulating that Henry Cavill, best known for playing Superman in the DC Universe, could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Cavill’s time as Superman ended after several high-profile appearances, including Black Adam and The Flash, he may now be eyeing a role in the upcoming Nova show.

The news comes from scooper @MyTimeToShineH, who claims that Cavill is being considered for a role in the Marvel series, although the details remain unclear.

The show, expected to be a major project for Marvel, could feature Henry Cavill in a role that many believe might be Richard Rider, the original Nova, though there’s no official confirmation on the character he may portray.

Marvel’s Nova show is expected to dive deep into the Annihilation story, which includes the introduction of the Annihilus villain.

The show will reportedly combine elements of military action and space opera, with comparisons to Starship Troopers for its tone.