Moonis Elahi declared absconder in money laundering case

LAHORE: A Lahore district court on Saturday declared Moonis Elahi – son of PTI President Parvez Elahi – an absconder over his continued absence in the money laundering case, ARY News reported.

Moonis is currently living in Spain.

The FIA had pleaded to declare Elahi an absconder for not appearing before the investigation agency even after issuance of non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

The court also started the process to freeze his assets, computerized national identity card, passport, and bank accounts.

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lodged a case against Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis over alleged money laundering in the Panama scandal.

The case against Pervaiz and Moonis includes charges of fraud, money laundering, and corruption. It is alleged that the father-son duo concealed billions of rupees in five Panama-based companies, with Pervaiz Elahi using apparent money laundering techniques to acquire these companies.

