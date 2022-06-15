Moonis Elahi probe completed in Imran Khan’s time: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that investigations against Moonis Elahi were completed during Imran Khan’s tenure, ARY News reported.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has stated that no decision yet taken for arrest of Moonis Elahi.

“This was surfaced during sugar inquiry. Rahim Yar Khan sugar mills was purchased in the name of two persons, Naib Qasid Nawaz Bhatti and a student Mazhar Abbas,” he said. “They made an investment of 720 millions. If it was their money then no problem, if the amount not belongs to Moonis Elahi, he has to prove it,” Rana Sanaullah said.

“For now, we are only issuing him notice, no raids will be conducted,” federal minister said. “He should come and get his statement recorded,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that a case has been registered against former federal minister Moonis Elahi in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

FIA Lahore has filed a case of money laundering charges against Moonis Elahi under various clauses of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Two co-accused Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Abbas have also been booked in the case and arrested by the FIA.

