Moonis Elahi reacts to his father Pervez Elahi’s arrest

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moonis Elahi reacted to his father and former chief minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervez Elahi’s arrest, ARY News reported.

جنوری سے پکڑ دھکڑ کا سلسلہ شروع کیا تھا تب میرے والد نے مجھے یہ کہا تھا کہ چاہے مجھے بھی گرفتار کر لیں ہم نے عمران خان کا ساتھ دینا ہے ۔ 3 دن پہلے میرے والد اور والدہ نے یہی چیز دہرائی۔اب کہا جا رہا ہے کہ پولیس نے میرے والد کو جھوٹے مقدموں میں گرفتار کیا ہے۔ ہم انشا ءاللہ پی ٹی… pic.twitter.com/TqbWlkbZ0U — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) June 1, 2023

In his tweet, he said that the arrests of PTI leaders started in January but his father Pervez told him to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf even after the arrest.

He said that PTI president Chaudhary Pervez Elahi repeated his stance again three days ago that they will not leave PTI.

Moonis Elahi said that “We are part of PTI and will stay in PTI”.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi has been arrested from outside his residence in Lahore today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PTI President Pervaiz Elahi has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials and a police team from his residence, Zahoor Palace, in Lahore.

He was shifted to an undisclosed location by the police and ACE teams. The PTI president was booked in corruption cases in Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala.

According to the ACE officials, he was arrested in an Rs700 million corruption case. Sources said that the ACE completed preparations to declare Pervaiz Elahi a proclaimed offender.

Caretaker Information Minister Punjab Amir Mir said that resistance was made during Pervaiz Elahi’s arrest today and he was not opening the door of his bulletproof vehicle. The PTI president was wanted to ACE Punjab, he added.