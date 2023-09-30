Moonis Elahi’s arrest warrants issued

LAHORE: A Special Central Court in Lahore on Saturday issued arrest warrants of former federal minister Moonis Elahi in a money laundering case, registered by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), ARY News reported.

According to details, the special court issued the former minister’s arrest warrants on a petition filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) due to his non-appearance before the court.

Speaking during the hearing, FIA prosecutor said that Moonis Elahi did not attended the court hearings deliberately. “FIA sent court orders on Elahi’s addresses in Lahore, Gujrat, Spain and England,” the prosecutor said.

On July 22, the Lahore district court declared Moonis Elahi – son of PTI President Parvez Elahi – an absconder over his continued absence in the money laundering case.

Moonis is currently living in Spain.

The FIA had pleaded to declare Elahi an absconder for not appearing before the investigation agency even after issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

The court also started to freeze his assets, computerized national identity card, passport, and bank accounts.

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lodged a case against Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis over alleged money laundering in the Panama scandal.