More flights cancelled as fog persists

KARACHI: Air operations remained disrupted on Sunday due to the prevalence of heavy fog in various parts of the country, ARY News reported.

A total of 22 flights more were cancelled. In first seven days of 2024 year, a total of 250 flights were cancelled and more than 200 domestic and international flights were delayed.

Meanwhile, the met department has forecast cold and dry spell for most parts of the country and the hilly areas will experience intense cold on Sunday.

According to the Met Office, the ongoing spell will continue in most parts of the country.

The weather in the upper districts of KP, north-western districts of Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will be cloudy and cold.

The plains of Punjab, Islamabad, Punjab, Upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be in the grip of heavy fog/smog.

The Met Office pointed out a possibility of heavy fog in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Lucky Marwat, Bannu and DIK districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Punjab, fog/smog will blanket Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mangala, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Leh and Dera Ghazi Khan.

In Sindh, heavy fog/smog is likely to prevail over Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kashmore and surroundings during morning and night hours. The weather in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will remain very cold and cloudy.