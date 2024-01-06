Another fleet of buses reach Karachi

KARACHI: Former Sindh minister for transport, and mass transit Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that a new fleet of buses for the People’s Bus Service has arrived in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader said: “These buses were procured by PPP’s Sindh government”.

Sharjeel further said that the people of Karachi could now avail this ‘amazing service’ at the best economical price.

Sharjeel added that the buses would be operational for public use in a few days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the intra-district People’s Bus Service project was launched in Karachi in June 2022 by the government of Sindh during the PPP’s tenure. The buses were imported from China.