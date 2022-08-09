More rains expected in Balochistan from 10-14 Aug: PDMA

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has predicted more rains in multiple regions of flood-affected Balochistan from 10-14 August, ARY News reported.

According to the PDMA report, flooding is expected in multiple areas of Balochistan as heavy rains are expected from August 10-14.

PDMA has issued a flooding alert for Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Sherani, Sibbi, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Mosa Khel, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kharan, Tubat, Panjgor, Harnai and Sorab.

PDMA said that a total of 176 people were reported dead amid the heavy rains and floods in the province. The total includes 77 men, 44 women and 55 children, PDMA said.

Deaths occurred in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi. Another 75 people, including 48 men, 11 women and 16 children, were injured due to the floods, PDMA said.

The PDMA reported that a total of 18,087 homes were damaged or demolished due to the floods in the province. Six different highways with 670 km in length and 16 bridges suffered damage due to the floods, it added.

Additionally, a total of 23,013 cattle also lost their lives due to the catastrophe and 1,98,461 acres of crops were destroyed amid the natural disaster, the PDMA added.

