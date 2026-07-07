More than 3000 doctors register for Hajj through govt-run app

ISLAMABAD: Just two weeks after the launch of online registration for Hajj 2027, the number of applications has surpassed an outstanding 250,000. This season features an exceptionally high number of highly educated applicants, including 3,000 PhD scholars, ARY News reported.

Yesterday alone, a record 12,880 pilgrims registered from the comfort of their homes. Following this success, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has hinted that Hajj dues may also be collected online.

A spokesperson for the Ministry stated that the modern Hajj Management System has become a highly efficient and accessible source of information and communication. As a result, citizens are registering seamlessly through the Pak Hajj mobile app and web portal.

Breaking down the registration figures, the spokesperson revealed that as many as 187,000 aspiring pilgrims opted for the Government Hajj Scheme, while 63,000 selected private Hajj operators.

The demographic data highlights an incredibly well-educated pool of applicants for this upcoming Hajj season. Along with the 3,000 PhD holders, the applicants include 45,000 individuals with master’s degrees and 60,000 university graduates.

Demographically, a relatively younger crowd is leading the surge, with a whopping 76,000 applicants falling into the 33-to-44 age bracket.

The Ministry emphasized that the success of this digital system has completely eliminated the need for citizens to repeatedly visit banks or stand in long queues, adding that the number of applicants is expected to rise even further.