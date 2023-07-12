More than 40 kidnapped for ransom in Kashmore

THATTA: More than 40 cases of kidnapping for ransom have been registered in different areas of Sindh’s Kashmore district as the law-and-order situation continues to deteriorate, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Kashmore police have failed to maintain law-and-order situation in the district as more than 40 cases of kidnapping for ransom were registered so far.

Meanwhile, heavily armed gangsters on Tuesday evening kidnapped Medical Superintendent (MS) of Wapda Hospital Guddu from his private clinic within the limits of Guddu police station.

Eyewitnesses claimed that MS Dr Munir Ahmad Naich was abducted by four armed gangster who came on motorcycles when the former was sitting in his private clinic.

The kidnappers held all the staff and patients present in the clinic hostage. However, they only took away the medical superintendent Dr Munir Ahmad Naich to an unknown place at gunpoint.

After the incident, the locals staged a protest against the incident and blocked the Indus Highway for commuters. The traffic to and from Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan was suspended due to the blocking of the Indus Highway.