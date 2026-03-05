Morgan Evans continues to keep his relationship strong

Morgan Evans continues his strong relationship with Singer Laci Kaye Booth after two years of dating.

The 40-year-old singer recently made an appearance on Bobby Bones’s The BobbyCast podcast, where he opened up about his private relationship with the Heart of Texas songstress.

Morgan further told, “I really care about her, and I’m really grateful for where we’re at right now, too, and I just don’t want to mess with it”. The All Right Here crooner, who parted ways with Kelsea Ballerini in 2022, admitted that dating “wasn’t really on my priority list.”

“She is awesome… We just kind of connected on that level and enjoyed each other’s company,” said Morgan. “I will say, I have learned from my experience with my previous relationship and previous life that there is a level of detail that I think is healthy to share, and then there’s a level that’s like…”

Praising Laci’s music, Morgan said, “When she opens her mouth to sing, it is just a gift. I’m so happy for her and the music she’s making,” he said. “I’ve been through it. You gotta learn something from what you go through”.

For those unversed, Morgan and Luci made their red carpet debut as a couple in November 2025 at the CMA Awards.