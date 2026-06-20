Morgan Freeman announces single debut featuring Taj Mahal

American actor and film producer Freeman released a new single, Death Letter Blues, from the record on Juneteenth, which features Taj Mahal on vocals and guitar.

The album consists of 12 songs that chronicle a 100-year cinematic journey through blues, according to the press release. Freeman worked on the album alongside Keb’ Mo’, Shemekia Copeland, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, and Taj Mahal. The Oscar-winning actor said in the press release, “I heard the blues for the first time on my grandmother’s porch in the Mississippi Delta, and it has never left me.”

Freeman also stated, “Having Taj Mahal kick off this album with a cover of Son House’s classic ‘Death Letter Blues’ strikes the perfect tone for the introduction of this album. Releasing this on Juneteenth is not just symbolic; it is the truth of where this music comes from and who made it. I hope people listen and remember”.

Eric Meier, a producer on the album, went on to quip that he thought Juneteenth would be the best day to drop the “powerful single” because “this music was born from the same history that Juneteenth commemorates.” It is pertinent to mention that Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience is scheduled to be released on August 7, under the banner of Decca Records.