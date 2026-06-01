Morgan Wallen shocked concertgoers in Denver after flipping a piano onstage during a performance that was disrupted by technical difficulties.

The incident occurred on May 29 during a stop on the 33-year-old country star’s Still the Problem Tour at Empower Field at Mile High.

In the videos shared across social media, Wallen could be seen frustrated by issues affecting his performance of “Sand in My Boots.”

Footage from the concert shows Wallen pushing over the piano while onstage before walking away from the instrument. In another clip, the singer returns toward the overturned piano as the crowd reacts with a mix of gasps, cheers, and applause.

According to reports, Wallen was unable to hear the piano through his monitors while performing the song. Despite the technical setback, he continued and finished the track a cappella, earning support from fans in attendance.

The Denver concert was part of Wallen’s ongoing Still the Problem Tour, which began in Minneapolis on April 10 and is scheduled to conclude in Philadelphia on August 1.

The tour supports his latest album, I’m the Problem, and features appearances from a number of country music artists, including Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett, and Flatland Cavalry at select dates.