Morgan Wallen throws shade at CMA Awards after Apple Music crowns his album No. 1

Morgan Wallen is letting the numbers speak for themselves.

On Tuesday, December 2, Apple Music took to their Instagram account to celebrate Wallen’s I’m the Problem as the most listened-to album on the platform.

“I’m The Problem by @morganwallen is the year’s most-listened-to project on Apple Music. What’s your top album? #AppleMusicReplay,” they wrote I the caption.

The 32-year-old singer quickly reshared the announcement to his own Instagram Stories but it was his caption that caught fans’ attention.

His caption appeared to be aimed toward the CMA Awards a he lost the Entertainer of the Year honor at the awards ceremony in November.

“I like to let my fans do the talking,” he wrote on the post, a line many interpreted as a quiet jab at the CMA Awards.

He skipped the ceremony last month despite being the most-nominated artist of the night, with nods in major categories including Entertainer, Male Vocalist, Song, Single, and Music Video of the Year.

During a recent surprise performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, caught on TikTok by fans, he appeared to take a subtle jab at the CMA Awards.

“Yeah, it takes a lot more than an awards show to get me out to Broadway these days, I’ll tell you that,” said Wallen.

Morgan Wallen didn’t even attend the CMA Awards in November last year when he won Entertainer of the Year. Jeff Bridges accepted the win on his behalf at the time.