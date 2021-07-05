Morning drizzle turns Karachi weather pleasant

KARACHI: Drizzle in various areas of Karachi on Monday morning turned the port city’s weather pleasant, ARY News reported.

Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Board Office, FB Area, Nazimabad and Scheme 33 were among the areas that received light rain.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that partly cloudy weather conditions are likely to prevail throughout the day with overcast skies.

It said the temperature in the city was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office said the first monsoon spell in the metropolis is expected to begin in mid-July.

Earlier, the PMD warned against urban flooding in major cities in Sindh and Punjab and flash flooding in hill torrents of Azad Kashmir, KP and Punjab due to some heavy rainfall events expected during the upcoming monsoon.

It is to be mentioned here that heavy rainfall in previous year wreaked havoc with Karachi causing heavy losses of life and devastation in the largest city of the country.