Morocco announces scholarships for Pakistani students

The Moroccan Agency of International Cooperation (AMCI) has announced scholarships for Pakistani students.

According to the statement issued by Higher Education Commission (HEC), AMCI has announced scholarships for students in Pakistan to study undergraduate, master’s and PhD in the country’s public institutions for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date for submission of online application at HEC portal is May 10 (Friday).

“It is advised in applicant’s own interest to read all instructions carefully and submit a complete online application on HEC portal without waiting for the deadline,” said the HEC on X.

The Moroccan Agency of International Cooperation (AMCI) has announced #scholarships for Pakistani students to study Undergraduate, Master's and PhD at Moroccan Public Institutions of Higher Education.

It added that application’s hard copies are not required by HEC at this stage of the application process.

The students who are eligible to apply to this scholarship should be Pakistani or Azad Jammu and Kashmir national or permanent resident of Pakistan or AJK.

However, those who hold dual nationality are not eligible.