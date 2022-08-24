Morocco dismisses ‘terror’ charge in French tourist killing

RABAT: A Moroccan court dismissed “terrorism” charges in the trial of man who stabbed a 79-year-old French woman to death, reporting a “mental disorder” was to blame, media reported Wednesday.

The court said the 31-year-old man held “no criminal responsibility” for the death of the woman, killed in the southern town of Tiznit on January 15, the Barlamane website reported.

The killer was ordered to be sent to a psychiatric hospital, news website Hespress said.

The accused was also accused of carrying out an attempted killing of a 65-year-old Belgian in Agadir, where he was arrested.

Comments