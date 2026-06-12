Morocco make two changes to World Cup 2026 squad

Morocco made two injury-enforced changes to their FIFA World Cup squad on Thursday, with winger Abde Ezzalzouli and defender Nayef Aguerd ruled out ahead of their tournament opener against Brazil.

Real Betis forward Ezzalzouli picked up a knee injury in a friendly against Norway last weekend. He has been replaced in Morocco’s squad by Amine Sbai of Angers, according to an updated FIFA squad list.

Marseille centre-back Aguerd, who has not played since March after undergoing surgery for a groin issue, makes way for Saudi-based Marwane Saadane.

The Moroccan delegation based in New Jersey declined to comment when contacted by AFP, but team captain Achraf Hakimi posted a message of support for the injured pair.

“Football can be cruel sometimes. Thanks for what you’ve given the squad since the first day. We’ll continue to fight for you. We love you,” Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Hakimi wrote on social media.

It is a double blow to Morocco’s World Cup hopes, four years after they became the first African and Arab nation to reach the last four of the competition. Both Ezzalzouli and Aguerd were part of the 2022 squad.

Morocco will play five-time world champions Brazil in New Jersey in their opening game on Saturday before facing Scotland and Haiti in Group C.

However, new coach Mohamed Ouahbi has a lack of experienced defenders at his disposal following the retirement of long-serving captain Romain Saiss and an injury sustained by Adam Masina in the Africa Cup of Nations final in January.

Crystal Palace’s Chadi Riad was included despite limited playing time this season after returning from a lengthy absence in January.

Morocco have also turned to Fulham defender Issa Diop. The 29-year-old opted to represent his mother’s country, having previously played for France at the youth level. He was also eligible for Senegal through his father.

Morocco squad for FIFA World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal), Munir Mohamedi (RS Berkane), Ahmed Tagnaouti (Royal Armed Forces).

Defenders: Noussair ⁠Mazraoui (Manchester United), Anass Salah-Eddine (PSV), Youssef Belammari (Al Ahly), Marwane Saadane (Al-Fateh), Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace), Issa Diop (Fulham), Redouane Halhal (KV Mechelen), Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Zakaria El Ouahdi (Genk).

Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg), Ayyoub ⁠Bouaddi (Lille), Neil El Aynaoui (Roma), Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis), Azzedine Ounahi (Girona), Bilal El Khannouss (Stuttgart), Ismael Saibari (PSV).

Forwards: Amine Sbai (Angers), Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland), Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos), Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid), Yassine Gessime (Strasbourg), Ayoub Amaimouni-Echghouyabe (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Manager: Mohamed Ouahbi