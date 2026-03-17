Morocco makes Eid 2026 announcement

RABAT: Eid Al Fitr 2026 is likely to be celebrated on Saturday, March 21 in Morocco, according to astronomers forecast.

Astronomers expect the moon-sighting committee to not see the crescent during the evening of confirmation on Thursday.

Therefore, the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month in Islamic calendar which marks the end of Ramadan, will be on Saturday.

This means Moroccans will have observed Ramadan for 30 days this year.

Ramadan in Morocco started on February 19. Many other countries celebrated the first day of Ramadan on February 18, however, sparking concerns over the eligibility of moon sighting skills.

Saudi Arabia, which also celebrated first day of Ramadan on February 18, is likely to announce March 20 as Eid Al Fitr 2026.

Muslims worldwide begin the celebration by going to the mosque in the morning to perform the special Eid Al Fitr prayer in the congregation.

Following the Eid prayers, Muslims gather around the morning breakfast for the first time in a month of fasting.

Sweets dominate Morocco’s morning breakfast. Delicious meals served for Eid breakfast include Msmen (flat bread) and baghrir (Moroccan pancakes).

In addition to food, Moroccans – particularly children- celebrate the feast in a unique mode through wearing new clothes.

Eid is also a time when Moroccans celebrate a few days off as a holiday, which allows people who live outside of their hometown to travel back and celebrate the feast with their families.

However, this year Eid is expected to fall on a weekend, which is bad news for many Moroccans who enjoy a couple of days off if the feast falls on weekdays.