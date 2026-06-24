Morocco squad 'supporting' Hakimi despite impending rape trial

Morocco goalkeeper Munir El Kajoui said captain Achraf Hakimi has the support of his teammates despite facing a trial in France on rape charges.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is facing allegations that he raped a 24-year-old woman in the French capital in 2023, which he denies.

A French appeals court on Friday confirmed the 27-year-old will face trial.

Just hours later, the reigning African footballer of the year skippered Morocco in a 1-0 win over Scotland, but was regularly booed by fans in Boston.

“Everybody is supporting Achraf,” El Kajoui told a press conference ahead of Morocco’s final group game against Haiti on Wednesday.

“He’s our standard in Morocco, so every time we will be behind him in everything.”

Morocco have almost certainly already done enough to secure a place in the World Cup last 32 after also holding five-time winners Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their opening game.

Victory over Haiti, who are already eliminated, could see them top Group C ahead of Brazil.

Semi-finalists four years ago, the Atlas Lions are dreaming of becoming the first ever African winners of the World Cup.

“Why not? Let’s win this,” added 37-year-old El Kajoui, who plays for RS Berkane in his homeland.

“All children, when I was growing up, they were dreaming of going to the World Cup and being in such a scenario where I’m at right now.

“There’s a lot of work being done in the background in Morocco and of course this gives us the tools to dream about this.

“We’re strong physically, we’re strong tactically, we’re strong mentally.”