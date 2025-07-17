WATCH: Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage enters the arena in ‘Mortal Kombat II’ trailer

Warner Bros. on Thursday released the first trailer for ‘Mortal Kombat II,’ starring actor Karl Urban as Johnny Cage.

Set to arrive in cinemas on October 24, the film is directed by Simon McQuoid, who helmed 2021’s ‘Mortal Kombat,’ a reboot of the franchise that kicked off with the original 1995 movie.

As per the description, ‘Mortal Kombat 2’ will see “fan favourite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.”

Apart from Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, the upcoming film also stars actors Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada.

The ‘Mortal Kombat 2’ trailer kicks off with Johnny Cage (Urban) at a bar, where a fan approaches him, excited about a possible reboot of the show Cage once starred in.

“Nobody wants that. That s–t went out in the ’90s,” he says.

The trailer then shows Cage start competing against other fighters without the need for special powers.

“I’m just incredibly handsome,” he says as to why he does not need special powers to fight.

It is to be noted here that the script for ‘Mortal Kombat 2’ was written by Jeremy Slater based on the popular video game.

Director Simon McQuoid is producing alongside Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich and E. Bennett Walsh.