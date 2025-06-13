Mossad operated drone base inside Iran to target missile threats, claims Israeli media

Israeli intelligence agency Mossad operated a drone base inside Iran to target missile threats, a report of The Times of Israel claimed.

According to The Times of Israel report, the operation targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure was the result of years of secret planning and coordination between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Mossad intelligence agency, a security official claimed.

According to further claims in report, Mossad agents established a clandestine drone base near Tehran. The drones stationed there were activated overnight to strike surface-to-surface missile launchers believed to be aimed at Israel. The launchers were reportedly part of a broader Iranian offensive capability.

In parallel, Israeli operatives allegedly smuggled vehicles carrying advanced weapons systems into Iran. These systems were used to disable Iranian air defenses, paving the way for Israeli aircraft to assert air dominance over Iranian territory.

The official credited the operation to “groundbreaking thinking, bold planning, and surgical operation of advanced technologies,” emphasizing that Israeli agents and special forces operated “in the heart of Iran while totally evading the eyes of local intelligence.”

Pakistan strongly condemned unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.