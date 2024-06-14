Most wanted human trafficker arrested from Peshawar airport

In a significant operation at Peshawar Airport, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration cell has foiled an attempt by a most wanted human trafficker to flee the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the FIA spokesperson, the immigration cell operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects, identified as Muhammad Nabi and Aminullah.

Muhammad Nabi, a key figure in human trafficking and visa fraud, was apprehended while attempting to board a flight to Oman.

During the operation, several counterfeit visa stickers were seized from Nabi’s mobile phone.

The arrested accused is implicated in multiple cases registered at the FIA Composite Circle Mardan, accused of extorting large sums of money from unsuspecting victims under false pretenses.

The swift action by FIA Immigration personnel at Peshawar Airport prevented Nabi’s escape and ensured his transfer to the Composite Circle Mardan for legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, another suspect, Aminullah, was detained after attempting to travel abroad using a fake resident card for Italy.

The Initial investigations indicate that Aminullah acquired the counterfeit document from an organized criminal network specializing in document forgery.

Aminullah has been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Peshawar for further investigation and legal action.