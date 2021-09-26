Mother allegedly feeds poison to children over domestic dispute

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: A woman has allegedly fed poison to her two children after having a minor dispute with her husband in Mandi Bahauddin, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police said that a six-month-old boy lost his life while receiving medical assistance at Children’s Hospital.

The father of the deceased boy and his relatives held a protest at the College Chowk in Mandi Bahauddin. The protestors alleged that the infant was poisoned by her mother and in-laws.

Police said that they have launched an investigation into the incident and the accused were being interrogated.

Earlier in June, a woman had consumed poisonous pills along with her children after a domestic dispute in Toba Tek Singh.

Police had said that a woman administered poisonous pills to her children and consumed the same pills to take her own life. The woman was killed by the poison while the children were shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The officials had told the media that the woman and her husband fought a few days ago before she committed suicide. Police added that the incident is being probed in all aspects.