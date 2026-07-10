Mother and two daughters found dead in home: Family speaks of "unimaginable loss"

A family in Great Denham, Bedfordshire is grieving what they call an “unimaginable loss” after a mother and her two daughters were found dead at their home this week.

Police forced entry into the £1.3m property on Carnoustie Drive on Monday after concerns were raised that the family had not been seen for several days.

Inside, officers found the bodies of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and her daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5. A murder investigation was launched the following day.

In a statement released through Bedfordshire Police, relatives said: “The Khumalo family is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of our beloved Zandile and her two children.”

They thanked the public for “prayers, messages of comfort and support” and asked for privacy while the investigation continues.

Manhunt Underway

Police have named Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, also known as Mark, as the prime suspect. He is believed to be a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage and an IT expert.

CCTV released by police shows him boarding a flight from Heathrow to Zimbabwe on July 4. Officers have said they are working with national and international agencies to locate him.

Community Reaction

Neighbors described the family as a “perfect family who became broken.” Friends said Zandile had recently asked for a divorce citing “controlling” behavior.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime units are leading the investigation. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.