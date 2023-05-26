Mother, child found dead in Karachi

KARACHI: In a bone chilling incident, the lifeless bodies of a woman and her child were found in Karachi’s Qaidabad area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, the woman was brutally murdered by slashing her throat with a sharp-edged weapon, while the kid was choked to death.

The police stated that the woman’s husband has already passed away, and no evidence of robbery has been found so far, however, the incident appears to be an old enmity.

The police have transferred the bodies of the woman and children to the hospital for further investigation and legal procedures.

Earlier this month, the police and rescue teams recovered bodies of a woman and his son who jumped into the sea at Karachi’s Mai Kolachi ‘to avoid getting hit by a train’.

According to rescue sources, the woman and son – residents of Shireen Jinnah Colony – were walking on the railway track near Mai Kolachi when they heard sound of a cargo train.

To avoid getting hit by train, the mother-son duo jumped into sea but couldn’t survive. Upon receiving information, rescue teams arrived at the spot and fished out the bodies of the victims.