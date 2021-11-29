Mother burnt to death, three children injured in Karachi house fire

KARACHI: A woman was burnt to death, while her three children received severe burn injuries when a fire broke out in a house located in the Garden area of Karachi.

Rescue sources said the fire erupted in the house located at Garden’s Albela Signal. As a result, the woman and her three children sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, but the mother of the children breathed her last.

Earlier in the month of October, seven members of a family burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their house in Muzaffargarh’s Pir Jahaniah. Rescue sources relayed that all the deceased that included two women and four children belonged to the same family.

The victims included 65-year-old Mohammad Nawaz, 35-year-old Khurshid Mai, 19-year-old Fouzia Mai, three boys ages 3, 10 and 12 and a 2-month-old infant.

