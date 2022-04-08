Heartbreaking: Mother Deer sacrifices herself to save baby from Crocodile

A heartbreaking video of a mother deer sacrificing her life to save her baby from a giant crocodile has proven that a mother’s love for her child is similar across species.

The viral video was shared over Twitter by an Indian IAS officer Sonal Goel on April 6. The video has so far gotten over 124k views and 8k likes.

A fawn can be seen trying to cross a river in a rush as a giant crocodile approaches to hunt it down. The mother deer sees the crocodile and quickly jumps into the water and stops just in front of the crocodile so that it does not kill her baby.

The mother lets the croc take her while the fawn makes it to the ground safely. The crocodile can be seen killing the deer with its teeth and swimming away with the body to eat it.

The officer captioned the video “No words can describe the power, beauty and heroism of mother’s love. Heartbreaking video of a mother deer sacrificing herself to save her baby. It reminds us to never ignore your parents and family. Respect them and take care of them when it’s your turn.”

The emotional video has proven to be a tear-jerker for netizens. Twitter users applauded her selflessness and bravery. “Getting emotional!!! True lesson… Maa To Maa hoti hai,” a user commented.

Here are some of the comments on the video:

