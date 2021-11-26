Mother flees hospital after giving birth to two-headed baby

A woman in India has given birth to what initially appeared to be a baby with two heads.

According to reports, after the birth of the two-headed baby, the parents left the baby in the hospital and fled. The baby was born with Occipital Meningo encephalocele. The back of the head looks like a pouch and looks like two heads.

When the baby boy’s parents were contacted by hospital administration after the escape, their address at the hospital was found to be fake.

After receiving information from the hospital admin, the private organization comes forward to help the boy. According to people at the institute, the baby was sent to the neurosurgery department from Neonatal.

The doctor performed surgery on the baby and after treatment, the baby was taken to Karuna Ashram. The institute is run by several senior doctors from Ranchi.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!