Mother kills daughter for ‘honour’ in Punjab

In a shocking incident, a mother murdered her daughter for marrying the man of her choice in Punjab’s Sialkot, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Muradpur Police Station, where the mother killed her daughter, and left home to marry the man of her choice.

The deceased was already married, and the family of the victim already filed a kidnapping case after she left home.

The police stated that the family of the victim was enraged over her false statement in court, resulting in the mother killing her daughter in rage.

The police have registered a case and arrested the suspect, gathering initial evidence and initiating further investigations.

Earlier to this, a mother and her daughter were killed in the name of ‘honor’.

According to the details acquired, the beheaded bodies of two women, mother and daughter, were reportedly found in Zahir Pir, a city in Rahim Yar Khan district of South Punjab. The sources claimed the duo was murdered in the name of honor.

The local police have initiated case investigation and the bodies have been sent to the hospital for regular legal proceedings.

Police said they have begun probing the case while the suspect was still at large. While they were on the lookout for the suspect, they said the post-mortem report would further divulge key details about the incident.