Mother kills, dismembers son in spine-chilling incident

A heart wrenching incident happened in United State (US) where a mother was found guilty of killing, butchering and burning her 20-month-old son.

Back in February 2019, a 28-year-old resident of New Jersey state named Nakira Griner, charged a false public alarm and told police that she had been attacked on the street and her toddler son has been kidnapped.

The investigators launched a quick look up and found the toddler’s stroller, empty except for his shoes a few blocks away from where the alleged attack took place.

Later Griner started to change her statement, forcing police to search her Bridgeton home where they found the body of the toddler boy back in the yard.

Griner then revealed to investigators that the boy had fallen down a flight of stairs and she left the boy alone and live in his stroller “because she wanted someone to find him and help him because no one would believe her.” She later admitted hitting the boy because he wouldn’t “eat nor listen to her” — hard enough to cause bruises and knock him down the stairs.

She refused a plea deal last year in October 2021 that would have seen her plead guilty to killing her son Daniel Griner Jr. in exchange for 30 years in prison.

Instead She choose to go to trial, and The jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges after a two-week proceeding, the jury charged her with first-degree murder including second-degree desecration of human remains, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree tampering with evidence, and second-degree false public alarm, WCAU reported.

Her defense attorney, Jill Cohen, said that Griner accepted destroying the boy’s remains but didn’t “knowingly and purposefully” cause his death. The judge later barred Griner’s early statements to police, saying she had not been properly read her rights.

Griner’s sentencing has been set for February 21.

Comments