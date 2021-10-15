Mother searched online ways to ‘get rid’ of baby before ‘killing’ her

A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her five-month-old daughter in Fulton County, the United States (US).

According to prosecutors, the woman named Joslynn Graham searched online for ways to “get rid” of the baby before the infant’s death earlier this month.

Emery Lyons reportedly died of blunt-force trauma on October 7. A post-mortem examination found that she had bruises on her head and face.

During the hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors informed that she had performed internet searches for the phrase “ways to get rid of your child.”

They also claimed that a witness said the woman had “expressed frustration with the child.”

No further details about the circumstances of the baby’s death have been released yet. A public defender said that Graham will likely to plead not guilty.

She is being held on $1 million bond.

